Update: 2:24PM A DRIVER is in custody at the Nausori Police Station for allegedly bribing a Police officer.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 26-year-old suspect was stopped by a highway team conducting radar operations along the Kings Road near Koronivia yesterday morning.

While in the process of executing the arrest, she said the suspect allegedly bribed the officer with $10 to let him go.

The suspect is in custody as investigations continue.