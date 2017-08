/ Front page / News

Update: 2:20PM THE 16 Queen contestants attended a Thanksgiving service with the Christ Embassy at the Vodafone Arena in Suva earlier today.

Together with the Queens, the 12 King contestants were also present.

Meanwhile, Hibiscus Events Group chairman Hirdesh Prasad said they were happy with the turn-out on the opening day of the festival.

So far, Miss Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon has won the Best Research Topic presentation that was held at the Bank of Baroda tent on Friday afternoon.