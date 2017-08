/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Top: The 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Queen contestants wave to the crowd as they march along Grantham Rd in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

IT is one of the most highly anticipated events in the Capital City and it kicked off with a march from Garden City along Grantham Rd to the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay.

The mother of all festivals is back with more than 60 contestants vying for top honours in five categories.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.