Project targets community

/ Front page / News

A NEW project designed to encourage community engagement by the Fiji Meteorological Service will be rolled out this year.

Discussions on the new project funded by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) this week in Honiara, Solomon Islands, where the 4th Pacific Meteorological Council meeting organised by the Secretariat of the Regional Environment Program is expected to be held.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.