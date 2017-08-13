Council focuses on ocean forecasts

/ Front page / News

MARINE and ocean forecasting by national meteorological services in the Pacific will be one of the key agendas of the 4th Pacific Meteorological Council meeting in Honiara, Solomon Islands, that begins tomorrow.

The essential service provided by meteorological services across the Pacific will focus on Sustainable Development Goals 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 14 (Life Below Water) during the week-long regional meeting.

