$12m to fight deadly diseases

AN innovative low tech means of combating mosquito-borne diseases will be brought to the Pacific thanks to a $A7.7 million ($F12.27m) investment by the Australian Government.

The funds will be invested in Monash University's eliminate dengue program that uses a naturally occurring bacteria called wolbachia to protect against harmful mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

