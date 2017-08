/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search chief guest Eloni Vunakece, right, with the top three finalists and winner Lydia Taukafa, second from right. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

LYDIA Taukafa could not hold back tears of joy after she was announced the winner of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

The 13-year-old lass of Tongan descent gave it her all with her rendition of Tina Turner's 1966 single River Deep, Mountain High.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.