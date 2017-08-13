Fiji Time: 11:31 AM on Sunday 13 August

Fire victims laid to rest

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, August 13, 2017

PARENTS and wards present at the funeral service of the three children who died in the recent deadly house fire at VM Pillay Rd, Lautoka, were urged to nurture their children in the ways of the Lord.

The sermon presented by a Methodist Church pastor in Waiyavi, Lautoka, reflected on how children were gifts from God, needing the correct nurturing and protection from adults responsible for their care.

