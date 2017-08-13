Fire victims laid to rest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pallbearers carry the coffins of Luisa Rokula Torocake, Sefanaia Baleisolomone and Vilisi Hazel Ranadi for the church service at Waiyavi, Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

PARENTS and wards present at the funeral service of the three children who died in the recent deadly house fire at VM Pillay Rd, Lautoka, were urged to nurture their children in the ways of the Lord.

The sermon presented by a Methodist Church pastor in Waiyavi, Lautoka, reflected on how children were gifts from God, needing the correct nurturing and protection from adults responsible for their care.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.