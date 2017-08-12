Cloudy periods, showers forecast

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:12PM THE National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has forecast cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands to midnight tomorrow.

However, fine weather elsewhere apart from possible afternoon or evening showers.

Cool nights are expected to continue.

For mariners, there is a forecast of moderate to fresh Southeast winds, and moderate to rough seas.

For Monday, occasional showers are forecast over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands; otherwise fine weather apart from possible showers elsewhere in the afternoon or evening.