Grant to ensure inclusiveness in sports

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Update: 8:38PM THE Fiji National Sports Commission has been given a grant of US$100,000 (approximately F$200,000) to create, develop, monitor and assess inclusiveness in physical activities and sport with learners of disabilities in schools around Fiji.

The grant is supported by the United Nations office of Sports Development and Peace and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

And to that effect, the Commission will conduct a week-long Train the Trainer workshop called 'Adapting and Inclusive Physical Activities and Sports'.

The commission stated that this workshop aimed to provide teachers, parents and caregivers with the tools and teaching aids to ensure students with disabilities and special needs have the opportunities to participate in physical activity and sport through an inclusive environment.

The workshop will be held at De Vos on the Park on Monday.

Fiji's Assistant Minister for Youth and Sport Iliesa Delana will officiate at the workshop.








