Coke Zero Deans: Sweet victory for RKS U19

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The winning RKS U19 team celebrate after defeating Lelean Memorial School. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 6:21PM SWEET Victory for Ratu Kadavulevu School after they scooped the Under 19 crown defeating Lelean Memorial school in an intense game.

The boys from Davuilevu led 13-0 in the first half.

RKS left center Netani Narisi walked away with the player of the match.

Narisia was given a yellow card in the first half but repaid his debt by scoring a try in the second half.

LMS Frank Usakisuva and Netani Vakayalia scored the only try for Davuilevu.

And in the second half, the boys from Delainakaikai made a comeback through Netani Momo and Serupepeli Cokanasiga.

The Delainakaikai lads ceased to amaze the spectators with their brilliant performance.