Coke Zero Deans: Sweet victory for RKS U19

Update: 6:21PM SWEET Victory for Ratu Kadavulevu School after they scooped the Under 19 crown defeating Lelean Memorial school in an intense game.
The boys from Davuilevu led 13-0 in the first half.
RKS left center Netani Narisi walked away with the player of the match.
Narisia was given a yellow card in the first half but repaid his debt by scoring a try in the second half.
LMS Frank Usakisuva and Netani Vakayalia scored the only try for Davuilevu.
And in the second half, the boys from Delainakaikai made a comeback through Netani Momo and Serupepeli Cokanasiga.
The Delainakaikai lads ceased to amaze the spectators with their brilliant performance.