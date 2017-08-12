Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Saturday 12 August

Coke Deans Zero: Four in the bag for Lodoni

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Update: 4:31PM RATU Kadavulevu School dedicated their win to their parents and supporters and state it as team effort after defeating Lelean Memorial school 16-13 in the Coca Cola Zero Deans Under 17 final at the ANZ Stadium.

The two teams locked 8-all in the first half as two teams had a successful penalty each and a try from Donasiano Vulivuli of LMS and left wing Lekima Vakatawatoqi of RKS.

Both teams came in strong in the second half with a penalty kick from Sireli Maqala of RKS to lead 11-8 and a try from Alivereti Loaloa lead 16-8 but it was to late for Davuilevu right center Etonia Bainivalu scored a try.

Bainivalu also walked away with the player of the match.

RKS has now four wins in the bag and will be a history in a making if their under 18-19 wins.








