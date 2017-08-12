Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The RKS U16 team that won against LMS in their Deans final. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:37PM RATU Kadavulevu School has another gold in the bag with the Under 16 winning the Coca Cola Zero Deans final against Lelean Memorial School 22-18 at the ANZ Stadium.

RKS scored two tries from Alekisio Mataivalu and Simione Tuivanuavou with a successful conversion from Josefa Yavala.

Lelean was given a penalty, successfully kicked in by Rupeni Geka and a try to Josaia Taufa to end the first half 12-8 to Lodoni.

In the second half, RKS scored another try from Tevita Momo and the last try scored by Simione Tuivanuavou.

But Lelean came back fighting with a try from Isaac Sailo and Nemani Tumalolo but wasn't strong enough.

RKS flanker Joeli Matalaweru was the man of the match.