Vuniwaqa commends diversity in Fijian craft

Update: 1:28PM FIJI'S Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa opened the National Craft Exhibition and Awards at the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus festival today.

She said she was aware that the registered members of the Fiji Craft Society continued to grow each year.

"The diversity and style of work showcased on a yearly basis reflects the changing face of contemporary craft in Fiji," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

She said shows such as these helped promote and preserve traditional skills, knowledge and also promoted innovation.