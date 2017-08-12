Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the U15 finals between RKS and QVS. RKS won 18-17. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 1:18PM RATU Kadavulevu School was electrifying during the final of the Coca Cola Zero Deans Under 15 final at the ANZ Stadium.

QVS scored three tries and one successful conversion to lead 17-3 in the first half.

The lads from Delainakaikai came back strong in the second half with two tries to close the gap 13-17.

Ratu Waisea Maka was sensational as he scored his third try to seal the victory 18-17.

He also walked away with the player of the match award.

QVS' hope of winning came to an upset with a lock on in the final whistle to end the second half 18-17 to Lodoni.

They won $1400 while the players of the match walked away $150 rich.