Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Update: 12:05PM RATU Kadavulevu School Under 14 halfback Vilimoni Taqiri won the player of the match award.

He was rewarded with a $100 cheque.

Taqiri and his team edged Queen Victoria School (QVS) 9-7 during their Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) Coke Zero Deans finals earlier this morning.

For now, parents and supporters of RKS, QVS and Lelean Memorial School, including rugby fanatics, continue to pour in to the ANZ Stadium at Laucala.

Stay with us as we bring you more from the Deans finals.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)