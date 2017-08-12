Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Player of the match...Vilimoni Taqiri of the winning RKS U14 team. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 12:05PM RATU Kadavulevu School Under 14 halfback Vilimoni Taqiri won the player of the match award.

He was rewarded with a $100 cheque.

Taqiri and his team edged Queen Victoria School (QVS) 9-7 during their Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) Coke Zero Deans finals earlier this morning.

For now, parents and supporters of RKS, QVS and Lelean Memorial School, including rugby fanatics, continue to pour in to the ANZ Stadium at Laucala.

Stay with us as we bring you more from the Deans finals.