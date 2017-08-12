Upgrade for health facilities

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services will soon begin work on identifying suitable contractors to carry out maintenance and upgrade work for health facilities around the country.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed this in an interview on Wednesday, and said facilities that were destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston remained a priority for the ministry.

"Of course there are other facilities which have been neglected for a long time and they need maintenance," she said.

"Again like the government system, we look for contractors for maintenance. If it's a major or minor maintenance work we can sort it out and it will be done and we have not started yet, but we will start soon."

Ms Akbar said after the visit by Health Assistant Minister Alex O'Connor to the maritime areas, areas were identified.

"We will now have to meet up with the asset management team and work out the priority areas where work will begin soon."

The ministry was allocated $321.2 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget.