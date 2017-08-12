Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Upgrade for health facilities

Litia Cava
Saturday, August 12, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services will soon begin work on identifying suitable contractors to carry out maintenance and upgrade work for health facilities around the country.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed this in an interview on Wednesday, and said facilities that were destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston remained a priority for the ministry.

"Of course there are other facilities which have been neglected for a long time and they need maintenance," she said.

"Again like the government system, we look for contractors for maintenance. If it's a major or minor maintenance work we can sort it out and it will be done and we have not started yet, but we will start soon."

Ms Akbar said after the visit by Health Assistant Minister Alex O'Connor to the maritime areas, areas were identified.

"We will now have to meet up with the asset management team and work out the priority areas where work will begin soon."

The ministry was allocated $321.2 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)