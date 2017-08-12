/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image OXFAM Fiji staff members in their bula Friday wear. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE EU has boosted a pilot program worth $5.46 million which will involve 10 Pacific Island countries and will be facilitated by Oxfam International.

In launching the Oxfam and Pacific Disability Forum, which is funded by the EU and aimed at strengthening Pacific civil societies on Thursday, EU ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs said the program — Raising Pacific Voices — would benefit everyone.

"Raising Pacific Voices will strengthen the capacity of civil society to drive the agenda for sustainable development and enhanced democracy and the rule of law in a way that reflects the interests and needs of Pacific people," he said.

Mr Jacobs said collaborative work across all partners and members of the Pacific Regional NGO Alliance through the Pacific Disability Forum as focal point, should spread the impacts of the program across the region.

"We hope the benefits start from the community level and eventually reach the national and regional stages. There is also the added benefit of mainstreaming disability issues within the work of all our partners in the three sub-regions of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia," he said.

Oxfam director Raijeli Nicole said Oxfam was working with PRNGO Alliance to strengthen the alliance links to its constituency and collaboration across the region.