Call for parents' support

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, August 12, 2017

A SENIOR military officer called on parents to perform their roles as teachers at home because many have left this duty for schoolteachers to do.

In officiating the Montfort Boys Town's cadet passing-out parade in Savusavu on Thursday, Major Penasio Mamao said parents played a vital role in educating their children.

"Most of us fully rely on the teachers to do all the work for us," he said.

"Most parents don't realise that 50 per cent of educating our children is our responsibility.

"We must provide for them the correct mental awareness from which they can react and respond positively to the teachers guidance."

When parents perform their duties at home as teachers, Maj Mamao said their children would then perform very well in school.

"Their academic powers materialises, so invest in your children because they are our future," he said.

"Your focus now should be on giving quality education to your children."

Maj Mamao, who is officer commanding (OC) Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa, reminded parents to be involved in their children's lives, especially in an ever-changing world.

"We must quickly adjust and adapt ourselves to this technological environment where we can keep track of what our children are doing," he said.

"Your focus now should be on giving quality education to your children."

He encouraged the cadets to maintain discipline at all times.

"It instills in us the necessary qualities that will strengthen our moral characters and develops our self-confidence to become better citizens," Maj Mamao said.

"You are the future leaders of our beloved nation so live up to that expectation."

AWARD WINNERS

* Isireli Kaisau: Best Cadet 2017;

* Semi Batilumilumi: Best Overall Cadet; and

* Salesi Tusoqo: Overall Discipline.








