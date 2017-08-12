Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Musos raise cash for chum

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, August 12, 2017

MUSICIANS from around the country have joined hands to support one of their own brothers Meli Tukai "Tuks" Tagiwasa, who is battling kidney failure.

The group includes Tom Mawi, Ken Janson, Seru Serevi, Saimoni Vuatalevu, Laisa Vulakoro, Samu Waqa, as well as a host of other bands who have all agreed to join the cause.

Seru Serevi said Tuks performed with a host of bands during his time, including in worship groups.

"All proceeds from the fundraising will go towards Tuks and it will be a barrel night on August 17 at the Dragon (nightclub) and people can come in and enjoy themselves with some of the best bands in town. We are looking at at least 8-10 bands starting at 6pm and ending at 1am," he said.

He said Fijian musicians had always taken care of their own and conducted fundraising for other musicians. Serevi said other bands that would perform on the night were the Waisiliva Band, Brotherhood and One2Eight.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)