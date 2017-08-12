Musos raise cash for chum

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Osea Bari, Samu Waqa, Saimoni Vuatalevu, Seru Serevi, Ken Jansen, Tom Mawi and Laisa Vulakoro with Meli Tukai Tagiwasa, whom the artistes will support through a fundraiser. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MUSICIANS from around the country have joined hands to support one of their own brothers Meli Tukai "Tuks" Tagiwasa, who is battling kidney failure.

The group includes Tom Mawi, Ken Janson, Seru Serevi, Saimoni Vuatalevu, Laisa Vulakoro, Samu Waqa, as well as a host of other bands who have all agreed to join the cause.

Seru Serevi said Tuks performed with a host of bands during his time, including in worship groups.

"All proceeds from the fundraising will go towards Tuks and it will be a barrel night on August 17 at the Dragon (nightclub) and people can come in and enjoy themselves with some of the best bands in town. We are looking at at least 8-10 bands starting at 6pm and ending at 1am," he said.

He said Fijian musicians had always taken care of their own and conducted fundraising for other musicians. Serevi said other bands that would perform on the night were the Waisiliva Band, Brotherhood and One2Eight.