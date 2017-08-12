Schools awarded for initiative

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image UNICEF Pacific representative Sheldon Yett, second from left, and director Asset Management Unit Serupepeli Udre, right, present the certificate of achievement to the WASH co-ordinator and the head teacher of Veisaru Sanatan Dharam School. Picture: SUPPLI

SEVENTEEN schools in the Western Division have been recognised for ensuring children have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in their learning environment.

The program by UNICEF attends to WASH needs in schools.

UNICEF, through the Fiji Teachers Association and Ministry of Education, provided support to 67 schools affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, including workshops for teachers, restoration of basic facilities such as toilet blocks and taps for handwashing, and upgrading of water systems.

"These 17 schools are shining stars, and the success of their efforts are clear," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to the Pacific.

"With the support of their communities, they have worked hard to ensure that children have safe and functional toilets in their learning environments, soap at all times for handwashing, and that these facilities are accessible, private, clean and girl friendly.

"Together with our partners, we provided support to ensure that children returning to school — even to temporary learning spaces — avoid disease by using functional water and sanitation facilities and practise good hygiene behaviours.

"Better hygiene leads to improved health in children and their families, regular school attendance, and performance. During an emergency this also restores a sense of normalcy to both affected children and their communities."

WASH in schools promotes a Reach for the Stars initiative that uses a three star rating. Schools are awarded stars when successful efforts have been made to improve hygiene.

Of the 17 primary schools participating in the three stars award ceremony, five achieved three stars for providing clean water, facilities and teaching hygiene, with the remaining 12 reaching two stars.