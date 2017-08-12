Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Schools awarded for initiative

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, August 12, 2017

SEVENTEEN schools in the Western Division have been recognised for ensuring children have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in their learning environment.

The program by UNICEF attends to WASH needs in schools.

UNICEF, through the Fiji Teachers Association and Ministry of Education, provided support to 67 schools affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, including workshops for teachers, restoration of basic facilities such as toilet blocks and taps for handwashing, and upgrading of water systems.

"These 17 schools are shining stars, and the success of their efforts are clear," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to the Pacific.

"With the support of their communities, they have worked hard to ensure that children have safe and functional toilets in their learning environments, soap at all times for handwashing, and that these facilities are accessible, private, clean and girl friendly.

"Together with our partners, we provided support to ensure that children returning to school — even to temporary learning spaces — avoid disease by using functional water and sanitation facilities and practise good hygiene behaviours.

"Better hygiene leads to improved health in children and their families, regular school attendance, and performance. During an emergency this also restores a sense of normalcy to both affected children and their communities."

WASH in schools promotes a Reach for the Stars initiative that uses a three star rating. Schools are awarded stars when successful efforts have been made to improve hygiene.

Of the 17 primary schools participating in the three stars award ceremony, five achieved three stars for providing clean water, facilities and teaching hygiene, with the remaining 12 reaching two stars.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)