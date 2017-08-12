Wage rate concern

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Local Government Officers Association has expressed concern over low wage rates for some staff of municipal councils.

Association president Rouhit Karan Singh said some members indicated that some permanent staff were paid less than street sweepers.

"Some permanent staff and workers who have been in the system for years are paid as low as $2.80 to $3 an hour," he said.

"Do we regard that with this rate of pay? We should consider it a privilege to work in a municipal council?

"Some municipalities pay street sweepers and garbage collectors rates above $3.50 an hour. It's simply disturbing."

Mr Singh said the association had expressed its concerns to the Ministry of Local Government, but was yet to receive a response.

"This is the reason why FTUC (Fiji Trades Union Congress) has embarked on minimum wage campaign where employers such as councils are hiding with $2.32 per hour wage. It's neither decent nor a living wage," he said.

"These are the situations the local government workers are going through. Workers are in state of fear.

"Employers are derailing the workers' rights as they are taking advantage of the lack of dispute settling machinery. We will definitely highlight and seek redress."

Questions sent to Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar on Wednesday remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.