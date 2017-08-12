Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Saturday 12 August

Stray warning

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, August 12, 2017

ANY stray animal caught invading sugarcane or vegetable farms will be rounded up and sold by police and Agriculture Ministry officers.

This was the assurance from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to Verenaisi Bokini, a farmer at Koronubu, Ba. Mrs Bokini raised her concern about animal invasions during a talanoa session at Koronubu Sangam School.

"If any stray animals come into your farm, contact the police or Agriculture, they will round them up and sell them," said Mr Bainimarama.

Mrs Bokini said she used to plant cane on four acres of land, but stopped when sheep and goats from a neighbouring farm began eating the young shoots.

Mr Bainimarama told Mrs Bokini to discuss her issue with police and Agriculture Ministry officials present at the talks.

"If you are not happy with the way the matter is handled then contact my office," he said.








