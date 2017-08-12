Cane pay vow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation employee Sitiveni Weleilakeba raises an issue during the consultation in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

FIJI Sugar Corporation's acting chief executive officer Navin Chandra promised a group of frustrated farmers from Ba that deductions made from the fourth cane payment would be paid in full by the miller within a few weeks.

Government made a $10 million commitment to pay all farmers' debts in the fourth cane payment for last year's crop.

However, because of an oversight by the FSC, some farmers in Naloto and Mota in Ba noticed a discrepancy when they received their invoices.

The issue was raised by Yogesh Kumar, a canegrower and Ba advisory councillor, during a talanoa session on Tuesday with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. He said some invoices showed the closing balance was offset, but at the bottom of the statement, the debt balance had been reinstated.

"We were concerned because the fourth cane payment was supposed to clear debt and we were surprised that the debt was still there when we received our invoices," he said.

Mr Chandra informed Mr Kumar and other growers that the issue would be sorted soon.

"With the fourth cane payment that was for the needy people and now Government has announced another $4m for others," said Mr Chandra.

"The offset balance will be sorted out very soon.

"Within the next couple of weeks once we get the funding, once we execute the $4m, your negative balance which is showing up and coming back in the balance sheet will be sorted out. Those people who are seeing negative balance ... that will be sorted in the next two to three weeks."