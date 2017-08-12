Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: Find alternative work

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, August 12, 2017

SEASONAL employees at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Rarawai mill will have to find alternative employment in the sugar off-season.

This was the response from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a talanoa session at the Ba factory on Tuesday.

A representative of the seasonal workers, who numbered around 200, said some seasonal workers had shown their loyalty to the miller for the past 20 years, but were finding it difficult to make ends meet because of the high cost of living and limited employment period.

"These workers work for five to six months and only in the crushing season," the employee said.

"They live in poverty because they cannot get loans from any bank to create a better future for their children or their families.

"After the crushing season is over, they all have to hunt for jobs, but there are very limited job opportunities in Ba."

Mr Bainimarama said while he sympathised with their plight, the FSC was not in a position to employ seasonal workers beyond the crushing season.

"There is really no answer to your question," he said.

"We cannot employ you in the off-season.

"You must understand that for you to get paid we must get money.

"And for the FSC to employ you in the off-season, where will they get the money from?

"FSC doesn't have enough money to pay people in the off-season."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)