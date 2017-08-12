PM: Find alternative work

/ Front page / News

SEASONAL employees at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Rarawai mill will have to find alternative employment in the sugar off-season.

This was the response from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a talanoa session at the Ba factory on Tuesday.

A representative of the seasonal workers, who numbered around 200, said some seasonal workers had shown their loyalty to the miller for the past 20 years, but were finding it difficult to make ends meet because of the high cost of living and limited employment period.

"These workers work for five to six months and only in the crushing season," the employee said.

"They live in poverty because they cannot get loans from any bank to create a better future for their children or their families.

"After the crushing season is over, they all have to hunt for jobs, but there are very limited job opportunities in Ba."

Mr Bainimarama said while he sympathised with their plight, the FSC was not in a position to employ seasonal workers beyond the crushing season.

"There is really no answer to your question," he said.

"We cannot employ you in the off-season.

"You must understand that for you to get paid we must get money.

"And for the FSC to employ you in the off-season, where will they get the money from?

"FSC doesn't have enough money to pay people in the off-season."