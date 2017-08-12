NFP digs for fire answers

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party says there is an urgent need for police, the National Fire Authority and municipal councils to meet and discuss how incidents such as the recent fire tragedy in Lautoka could be avoided.

In a statement, NFP general secretary Jagannath Sami said the deaths of five people in one fire incident marked a sad day for the Sugar City.

"The NFP wishes to convey its condolences to Mere Mathewsella, the mother of the two children who tragically died in the Sunday late night fire in Lautoka," he said.

"Our prayers are with Salaseini Maramaelevuka, who lost her daughter and her close friend, who is recovering at the Lautoka Hospital.

"The death of the three young children and two adults in the circumstances surrounding the human tragedy has shocked the people of Lautoka."

Mr Sami said the tragedy was not the first of its kind for Lautoka.