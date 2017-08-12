Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP digs for fire answers

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, August 12, 2017

THE National Federation Party says there is an urgent need for police, the National Fire Authority and municipal councils to meet and discuss how incidents such as the recent fire tragedy in Lautoka could be avoided.

In a statement, NFP general secretary Jagannath Sami said the deaths of five people in one fire incident marked a sad day for the Sugar City.

"The NFP wishes to convey its condolences to Mere Mathewsella, the mother of the two children who tragically died in the Sunday late night fire in Lautoka," he said.

"Our prayers are with Salaseini Maramaelevuka, who lost her daughter and her close friend, who is recovering at the Lautoka Hospital.

"The death of the three young children and two adults in the circumstances surrounding the human tragedy has shocked the people of Lautoka."

Mr Sami said the tragedy was not the first of its kind for Lautoka.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)