'Watch your step'

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, August 12, 2017

TROOPS preparing for a tour of duty to Syria and the Golan Heights as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force were reminded to be careful of their conduct while abroad.

Speaking at a parade held to mark the end of a six-week training course at the Republic of Fiji Military Force's Black Rock camp on Wednesday, Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said it was important Fijian soldiers acted responsibly on and off duty.

Ratu Inoke warned that certain illegal activity could result in immediate return to Fiji and the soldier concerned being taken to task.

"As you are about to depart for your overseas mission to the Golan Heights, let me remind you that not only are you representing the RFMF but the nation as a whole whereby you will be serving with other troop-contributing countries under the United Nations banner or the blue beret," he said.

"For the consumption of liquor, do take precautions and I believe that once you get on the ground, your commanding officer will place the relevant restrictions and constraints as he sees fit to ensure that the overall intent of the RFMF and UNDOF mission is met and kept at a high priority at all times.

"Smuggling is an offence and let me warn you that if caught, you will be repatriated and the relevant legality issues at its full brunt will be dished out to those contravening such orders and directives."

The RFMF team to Syria and the Golan Heights is expected to depart later this month.








