/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Regional journalists at the media training in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

FINDING the right people to work for a National Meteorological Service is an ongoing problem faced in regional weather offices, says Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) climate services co-ordinator Sunny Seuseu.

Speaking during a three-day media training for Pacific Island journalists in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Mr Seuseu said the issue of manpower was experienced in most national meteorology service offices, including Fiji.

"The problem is in high school subjects such as physics and mathematics are very difficult and in university it's very difficult for people to pick those courses and government scholarships only offer funding for courses in the education or health sector," he said.

"Only few people will go through those programs. When they graduate, the Government will allocate them to other ministries like the Ministry of Education because that is what is prioritised.

"There are hardly people who have studied physics in USP (University of the South Pacific) and get them to go to the Philippines or other bureaus to do a meteorology course.

"This is an ongoing struggle that we have.

"One of the things that we are trying to do to address this issue is we are trying to promote scholarship priority areas for all the governments to at least send two meteorologists every year.

"One of the problems that the Fiji Met Service is facing at the moment is that all of their good people are going overseas."

Mr Seuseu said there was a need for regional governments to ensure expert meteorologists were bred locally.

"So we need a sustainable funding mechanism as well as opportunities for students in the Pacific to pursue meteorology and the governments to have to space for these students."

Solomon Island Meteorological Service acting director Lloyd Tahani said their national met office faced a similar issue.

"One of our biggest challenges is, of course, manpower and the need for more people and expert advice when issuing these very important information," he said.

"Without the proper funding and resources we will not be able to effectively carry out our services."

Mr Tahani said the Solomon Islands Met Service would seek the assistance of the Fiji Meteorology Service in various areas of technical training.

"We do work very closely with the Fiji Met Services in many areas and one is in the area of training and Fiji is a regional point in the Pacific where they have regional training for met service staff by JICA (Japanese International Cooperation Agency) and WMO (World Meteorology Organisation)," he said.

"We collaborate very closely with them on that and also with the tropical cyclone events.

"Fiji Met Service is the tropical cyclone service that supports the South West Pacific."