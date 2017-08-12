PM warns law officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers during their marchpast at the Fiji Police Force medal parade at the Nasova grounds in Nasese, Suva, yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

POLICE officers have been warned that they would be out of the force if they dismissed any Fijian on the basis of ethnicity, religion or social or economic status.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama issued this stern warning while addressing officers at the Fiji Police Force medal parade at the Nasova grounds in Suva yesterday.

He said it was that simple and reminded officers that the force was not some community organisation.

Mr Bainimarama said it was a national institution and that meant that every Fijian should feel confident whenever they turned to them when they felt endangered or in need.

"Increased professionalism will mean that the Fijian Police Force will be able to regain the respect and status it deserves," he said.

"It will regain the confidence of the public.

"However, if any instance is brought to my attention or the attention of the commissioner of an officer dismissing any Fijian on the basis of ethnicity, religion or social or economic status, that officer will no longer be part of this force.

"I've been made aware that some officers have disregarded that duty and failed Fijians who sought their help and who sought justice for crimes committed against them.

"I've been made aware that some Fijians have been treated as less than full citizens by our police and I am here today to tell you that will not be tolerated," he said.

Mr Bainimarama told the officers at the parade that every Fijian was entitled to every effort the police force could make to keep them safe.

"Fijians come from a wide range of backgrounds, religions, economic wellbeing and social status," he said.

"Just because someone lives in a squatter area or is a labourer does not mean that his or her complaint is not as important as the rich person or well-connected or well-known person.

"It means that every single Fijian who makes a complaint or seeks your assistance must be treated with utmost professionalism, respect and compassion.

"Your level of professionalism should not depend on who is making a complaint. You must rid yourself of your personal prejudices and community prejudices and serve each and every Fijian equally," he added.

More than 300 police officers and retirees were recognised for their hard work and contribution to the force during yesterday's parade.