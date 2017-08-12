Concerns over rise in burglaries

/ Front page / News

THE 32 per cent increase in aggravated robbery and burglary cases in the first six months of this year is unacceptable, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While addressing more than 300 police officers at their medal parade in Nasova yesterday, he said he was deeply troubled noting the increase although there was a six per cent decrease in overall crimes for the same period.

