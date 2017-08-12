Trio's case adjourned

/ Front page / News

THREE employees of Carpenters Properties Fiji Ltd appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday charged with obstructing and removing tax officers from the MHCC complex last month.

Kratika Kumar, Joeli Tikomaiqameya and Sakiusa Bulivorovoro appeared before magistrate Liyange Wickramasekera.

They have been charged by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

It is alleged that on July 3 this year, complex manager Mr Kumar and the two security personnel Mr Tikomaiqameya and Mr Bulivorovoro obstructed two Fiji Revenue and Customs Service tax officers by stopping and removing them from the shopping complex. It is alleged that their actions prevented the officers from performing their duties under the Tax Law, namely the Value Added Tax Act of 1991 and the Income Tax Act of 2015. The matter has been adjourned to September 26.