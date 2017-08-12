Church maps plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the RKS choir during day one of the Methodist choir competition at Furnival Park, Toorak, Suva, yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE annual conference of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma this year will focus on discussing issues affecting the country and the role of the church in addressing such issues.

Church's secretary for communications and overseas mission Reverend James Bhagwan said the church remained committed in its vision which was embedded in the Lako Yani Vou (New Exodus).

The theme of this year's conference is "Staying the Course in the Winds of Change".

