Fighting to live a normal life

RASHMIKA Shomal Lata wants to live a normal life.
She wants to go to school and eventually matriculate to university and pursue her dreams.
However, a debilitating illness struck the 14-year-old Ba resident eight months ago. She suffers from a physical condition where both hands bend towards her wrist at times.
Sometimes she also experiences shortness of breath and accelerated heartbeat.
