Fighting to live a normal life

/ Front page / News

RASHMIKA Shomal Lata wants to live a normal life.

She wants to go to school and eventually matriculate to university and pursue her dreams.

However, a debilitating illness struck the 14-year-old Ba resident eight months ago. She suffers from a physical condition where both hands bend towards her wrist at times.

Sometimes she also experiences shortness of breath and accelerated heartbeat.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.