/ Front page / News

JAPAN has invested more than $3 million to aid the rehabilitation of four schools that were affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston under Fiji's Adopt-A-School program.

Recently-appointed Japanese Ambassador Masahiro Osimura said apart from this, Japan provided $11 million in support for economic and social development.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.