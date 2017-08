/ Front page / News

A solar power project at a school in Bua has ended the hardships of teachers and students in enduring past years of dark nights in the school compound.

Through the University of Fiji and other kind donors, the $40,000 solar power project for Koroinasolo Village School will benefit about 65 people.

