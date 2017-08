/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Northern Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival Miss Teen Matilda Simmons and King winner Emori Rabuka with their costumes made out of recycled materials. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

STUDENTS who were contestants at the recent Northern Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival believe that waste materials should not be disposed of, but put to good use.

The contestants made use of waste materials, turning it into stage costumes during the week-long carnival in Labasa.

