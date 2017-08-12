The Pacific voice

/ Front page / News

PACIFIC Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting chair, Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, has called on forum members to work together to secure commitments on international agreements for the people of the Pacific.

Ms Mata'afa made the comments as she opened the Foreign Ministers Meeting yesterday saying they had been entrusted by their individual governments and people with the responsibility of navigating international relations.

