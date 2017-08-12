Fiji Time: 7:13 PM on Saturday 12 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, August 12, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Colleagues at a certain company approached this weekend with excitement as they knew that it was the day of a work function which entailed merry-making over a few beverages.

All were anticipating the night out in town.

However, they had all come to work dressed in their corporate bula wear and there were strict guidelines against wearing it out to nighclubs.

And all but one had figured out that they would need to change before heading to the function.

As he looked around and saw his friends heading to the rest rooms to change their shirts, he realised he had not brought a spare shirt to wear out.

He made a dash home to find a suitable shirt to replace the corporate wear.

Co-workers say they don't think they've ever seen the young man move so fast.

Well, talk about parties does make some people move fast.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Prostitution probe on
  2. Suka will be missed, says fire victim's cousin
  3. 76pc approval
  4. Coke Zero Deans: Another win for RKS
  5. Coke Zero Deans: Electrifying RKS wins U15 final
  6. Fighting to live a normal life
  7. Coke Zero Deans: U15 dream team
  8. Coke Zero Deans: Taqiri awarded player of the match
  9. State hails agriculture centre
  10. Access to critical information

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  3. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  4. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  5. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  6. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)
  7. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  8. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)
  9. Doomed flight Wednesday (09 Aug)
  10. Best friends tie the knot Wednesday (09 Aug)