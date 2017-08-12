Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Colleagues at a certain company approached this weekend with excitement as they knew that it was the day of a work function which entailed merry-making over a few beverages.

All were anticipating the night out in town.

However, they had all come to work dressed in their corporate bula wear and there were strict guidelines against wearing it out to nighclubs.

And all but one had figured out that they would need to change before heading to the function.

As he looked around and saw his friends heading to the rest rooms to change their shirts, he realised he had not brought a spare shirt to wear out.

He made a dash home to find a suitable shirt to replace the corporate wear.

Co-workers say they don't think they've ever seen the young man move so fast.

Well, talk about parties does make some people move fast.