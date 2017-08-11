Miss India Fiji West auditions

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:55PM IT was a successful Suva audition last Sunday for Miss India Fiji.

This was confirmed by Miss India Fiji Public Relations and Media Liasion officer Onisimo Moii who said the auditions for the Western division will be held in Lautoka this weekend.

?We will be at Tappoocity Lautoka, from 1-5pm on Saturday, August 12, 2017,? Mr Moii.

?We look forward to seeing potential MIF 2017 Contestants come to the auditions in Lautoka,? he said.

?We have already found some fresh faces and cannot wait to announce the final line-up of contestants for Miss India Fiji 2017.?

The criteria for the pageant is for contestants to be Indo-Fijian origin, between the ages of 17 and 27, never married, and are citizens, residents, or born in Fiji or at least have one parent of Indo-Fijian decent.