Miss India Fiji West auditions

Update: 5:55PM IT was a successful Suva audition last Sunday for Miss India Fiji.
This was confirmed by Miss
India Fiji Public Relations and Media Liasion officer Onisimo Moii who
said the auditions for the Western division will be held in Lautoka this
weekend.
?We will be at Tappoocity
Lautoka, from 1-5pm on Saturday, August 12, 2017,? Mr Moii.
?We look forward to seeing
potential MIF 2017 Contestants come to the auditions in Lautoka,? he said.
?We have already found some
fresh faces and cannot wait to announce the final line-up of contestants for
Miss India Fiji 2017.?
The criteria for the pageant
is for contestants to be Indo-Fijian origin, between the ages of 17 and
27, never married, and are citizens, residents, or born in Fiji or at least
have one parent of Indo-Fijian decent.