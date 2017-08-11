Fiji Time: 1:15 AM on Saturday 12 August

Coke Zero Deans: Rugby player development

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, August 11, 2017

Update: 5:47PM THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) through its 'Elite Player Pathway Development Program' are planning to groom and nurture current Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) Coke Zero Deans players to become the backbone of future national teams.

FRU Elite Pathway manager Viliame Gadolo said this would be a very part of their programs with Secondary Schools rugby players coming through the pipeline.

"These same players will form the core of our national teams in the future, through this program we are nurturing them and we are assisting them with the optimisation of their talents with our "High Performance Programs", Gadolo said.








