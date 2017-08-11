Fiji Time: 1:15 AM on Saturday 12 August

Coke Zero Deans: National teams to be announced after finals

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, August 11, 2017

Update: 5:44PM THE Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) will be announcing a national team from each six grades of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) Coke Zero Deans after the finals tomorrow.

According to FRU Elite Player Pathway manager Viliame Gadolo they would be basing their selections from players that played during the Zone finals right up to today's grand finale.

"With the assistance of the FSSRU we are looking at naming a national side for all grades from Under 14 all the way to Under 19," Gadolo said.

He said they would be naming the national teams for each grade after the final also they would be looking at recruiting some players to be included in to their development programs.








