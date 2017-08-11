Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Friday 11 August

Paulini faces bribery charges

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, August 11, 2017

Update: 2:12PM FIJIAN-born Australian singer, songwriter and actress Paulini Curuenavuli is facing bribery charges.

According to ABC News the 34-year-old is alleged to have paid a sum of money to a Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) employee in exchange for an unrestricted driver's licence.

The online report further states New South Wales Police have confirmed Ms Curuenavuli was issued a future court attendance notice on June 30 and is due to face Mount Druitt Local Court next week.

Police said she would be charged with corruptly giving a benefit to an agent, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Ms Curuenavuli who is currently in Brisbane playing the role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard Musical, a character made famous by Whitney Houston who starred alongside Kevin Costner in the hit 1990's film rose to fame on the reality TV show Australian Idol in 2003.








