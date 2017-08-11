Paulini faces bribery charges

Update: 2:12PM FIJIAN-born Australian singer, songwriter and actress Paulini Curuenavuli is facing bribery charges.
According to ABC News the
34-year-old is alleged to have paid a sum of money to a Roads and Maritime
Services (RMS) employee in exchange for an unrestricted driver's licence.
The online report further
states New South Wales Police have confirmed Ms Curuenavuli was issued a future
court attendance notice on June 30 and is due to face Mount Druitt Local Court
next week.
Police said she would be
charged with corruptly giving a benefit to an agent, an offence that carries a
maximum penalty of seven years in jail.
Ms Curuenavuli who is
currently in Brisbane playing the role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard
Musical, a character made famous by Whitney Houston who starred alongside Kevin
Costner in the hit 1990's film rose to fame on the reality TV show Australian Idol
in 2003.