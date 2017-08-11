Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Friday 11 August

Queen contestants ready to showcase knowledge

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, August 11, 2017

Update: 1:59PM THE Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Queen contestants vying for the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus queen crown will be judged today on their knowledge of the research topics they have chosen.

The 14 contestants have chosen their research topic questions and will make presentations publicly this afternoon at the Bank of Baroda tent beside the Aquatic centre at Laucala Bay.

Miss Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon said she was very appreciative of her sponsors and assistance rendered to her during her preparation.

"I had a supportive team behind me that helped me prepare for the research presentation and I look forward to presenting it to the best of my ability," Miss Lanyon said.

Meanwhile Miss Dove Alisi Vucago said she had limited knowledge on the research topic she was given but she believes the past week has been a very educational experience.

"I am thankful for the support provided by chaperones, family and friends. Less than a day away from Hibiscus and the nerves are already kicking in," Miss Vucago said.

The Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival begins tomorrow.








