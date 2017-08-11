Queen contestants ready to showcase knowledge

Update: 1:59PM THE Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Queen contestants vying for the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus queen crown will be judged today on their knowledge of the research topics they have chosen.
The 14 contestants have
chosen their research topic questions and will make presentations publicly this
afternoon at the Bank of Baroda tent beside the Aquatic centre at Laucala Bay.
Miss
Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon said she was very appreciative of her sponsors and
assistance rendered to her during her preparation.
"I had a supportive team behind
me that helped me prepare for the research presentation and I look forward to
presenting it to the best of my ability," Miss Lanyon said.
Meanwhile Miss Dove Alisi
Vucago said she had limited knowledge on the research topic she was given but she
believes the past week has been a very educational experience.
"I am thankful for the support
provided by chaperones, family and friends. Less than a day away from Hibiscus
and the nerves are already kicking in," Miss Vucago said.
The Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus
Festival begins tomorrow.