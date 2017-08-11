Miss World Fiji on ambassadorial mission

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima in front of the Merlion, the famous landmark of Singapore. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:17PM KNOWN for its luxurious private-islands, all-inclusive resorts, top spas, culinary destinations and outdoor adventures, Fiji is most widely celebrated for its culture, which uniquely welcomes visitors home.

This is what exactly Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima will showcase in Singapore.

The Nakelo lass with maternal links to Bau lsland is currently in the Asian country for a week performing ambassadorial duties for Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji at the Singapore's Largest Travel Fair.

"The beautiful Lion City is certainly a breath of fresh air," Miss Rainima said.

"The past two days have been getting to know this city a bit more and it has been an amazing experience."

The 25-year-old said people would stare and ask about her hair and how it looks natural.

"I'd proudly say, yes it is natural and it's our traditional hairstyle.

"Today my ambassadorial duties begin and I'm excited to be promoting Fiji to anyone and everyone. Vinaka Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji for the opportunity."

The fair in Singapore brings together airlines and tourism companies from different countries of the globe to set up their booths to promote and sell their products, which is to reel in tourists to visit their respective countries.

"My being here is as Miss World Fiji. I represent my country and will do as much as possible to promote all I can about Fiji to anyone and everyone."