PM launches medium wave AM

Update: 12:25PM A NEWLY-rehabilitated medium wave AM infrastructure and transmission was launched by Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning.

With the upgrade of the infrastructure, which is managed by national broadcaster Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), indicates 100 per cent coverage for the islands.

"That means every Fijian in every community in Fiji can now tune to clear and dependable AM signals that will broadcast programs on the Radio Fiji One and Gold stations," Mr Bainimarama said.

He said it also meant listeners would now have access to critical flows of information - programming on youth development, women's issues, health, agriculture and many other important topics.

Mr Bainimarama said while the wide range of programming brought information that could be extremely useful in people's day to day lives, added "the right to access information is one of the most important rights my Government is sworn to uphold".