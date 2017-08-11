Motorists advised of road works in central Suva

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:04PM ANOTHER road upgrading project has been launched in central Suva with work starting on Gladstone Rd this evening.

Fiji Roads Authority general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said in a statement that the road upgrading work formed part of the 2017/18 road renewals program aimed at renewing the lifecycle of roads.

He said the upgrade also involved major water main construction work to replace the ageing infrastructure under Gladstone Rd.

He added night work may result in intermittent road closures but members of the public were advised there would be traffic control management.