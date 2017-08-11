NFP plans national policy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FIVE people including three children died after being trapped inside this home during a raging fire late Sunday night at VM Pillay Road, Lautoka.PICTURE: MARGARET WISE

THE National Federation Party hopes to develop a national policy that will make security features for homes more affordable if it forms the next government.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad was responding to a fire incident where five people who were trapped inside a burning house at VM Pillay Rd in Lautoka died on Sunday night.

The deceased — two adults and three children — were unable to open burglar bars that secured all doors and windows of the home.

"The NFP expresses its deepest sympathies and offers the party's condolences to the family for their irreplaceable loss in the most tragic circumstances," said Prof Prasad.

"It is horrifying to learn that five lives were lost because they were trapped in their home that was engulfed by fire. Home fires resulting in fatalities has been happening in this country for decades, but it has increased as our population increases."

Prof Prasad said while the fatalities had increased, the authorities had not been able to address the issue effectively.

"A majority of homes in this country have security features, most commonly burglar bars to prevent burglaries, violent robberies and home invasions. Indeed there have been many fatalities in this country inside well secured homes where residents were killed during violent robberies.

"Therefore, burglar bars should not be blamed for preventing any escape options from a house fire.

"People have no choice, but to secure their homes from criminal elements. The fact is that a majority of homeowners cannot afford fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers that would provide them reprieve or time to escape in the case of fire. These fundamental items have to be made affordable for homeowners.

"Unfortunately while nothing can be done for the lives lost in fire tragedies, the latest in Lautoka, we will develop a national policy that will make these security features for homes affordable.

"Removal of VAT on these items and developing appropriate policies including providing concessions to those below the tax threshold who own homes will encourage home owners to install these devices and provide them safety in the case of a fire," said Prof Prasad.