Audit of mechanical harvesters

THE Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission commissioned about one dozen officers this week to conduct audits of mechanical harvester operations in the Western Division.

Commission's CEO Joel Abraham said the action was taken after a number of harvester owners raised concerns about the $17.50 per tonne hire rate during talanoa sessions with Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama in Ba on Tuesday.

"The issue that some of the owners of the mechanical harvesters raised is that according to their calculations, the cost is higher than the rate that is set and they are finding difficulty to make loan repayments to the Fiji Development Bank," he said.

During the talanoa sessions at Koronubu and also at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Rarawai mill, growers said that loan repayments to the FDB cost them $12 a tonne and fuel and other costs accounted for another $5 per tonne, leaving them a profit of 50 cents per tonne under the $17.50 regulated hire charge.

Mr Abraham said the best way to resolve the issue would be through an audit of each mechanical harvester operators books, followed by a meeting to discuss with them the approach taken by the commission to reach the $17.50 per tonne fee.

"What the commission did in fixing the rate was actually account for all these factors — we looked at their loan amortisation schedules, we consulted FDB, consulted the Sugar Ministry, consulted Fiji Sugar Corporation and other stakeholders.

"We also spoke to farmers and visited at least 14 owners of mechanical harvesters and we even went to the extent of taking videos and capturing how the harvesters were operated on the ground.

"We collected a lot of primary data and we have taken into account quite a detailed version of the costs involved."