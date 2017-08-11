Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Friday 11 August

Best mill tag for Rarawai

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, August 11, 2017

ONCE regarded as the poorest performing sugar mill because of stoppages caused by mechanical issues, the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Rarawai factory has now been given the tag of Fiji's best operating mill.

FSC acting CEO Navin Chandra made the comment while commending mill staff during a visit by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and a high level Government team to the Rarawai factory on Tuesday.

"I was looking through newspaper articles from the past and it was disturbing," Mr Chandra said.

"The issues this mill has faced is unbelievable.

"I still remember when we had the start-of-crush ceremony in June this year when somebody stood up and said 'you can't take care of the cane from Ba, how will you take care of the cane from Penang?'

"Let me tell you, this mill is the best performing mill in the country as of today.

"And I would like to thank the employees and the general manager, Taito Kafoa, and his team for turning this factory around."

Mr Chandra said Rarawai mill had already crushed 250,000 tonnes of cane.

"Last year, at this time, we had crushed only 131,000 tonnes of cane.

"So we have doubled the crushing rate for the same period. Our breakdowns is one of the lowest ever achieved — under 20 hours a week. Last year, at this time, we were doing 40 to 45 hours of breakdowns per week.

"So you have doubled production and reduced breakdowns."








