Farmers who depend on cutters want incentives

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, August 11, 2017

SUGARCANE growers in Ba have called on the Government to provide incentives for farmers who depend totally on labourers to cut their cane.

Speaking at a talanoa session with Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama on Tuesday, Arun Sharma, a prominent grower from Naloto Sector, said those who grew cane on hilly terrain were at a serious disadvantage.

"You have given incentives to mechanical harvesters, but there's nothing for farmers who use manual cutters," he said.

"This year FSC promised they would get us cutters at a rate of $16 per tonne with no transportation costs or food rations costs, but they found it difficult.

"Now we are paying $20 per tonne plus transport of $500 and food rations of $500 and the additional cost of returning the labourers back to their village after the completion of the season.

"So our cost has increased by more than $6 per tonne. It was around $25 per tonne, but now we are paying $31 per tonne."

Fiji Sugar Corporation acting CEO Navin Chandra said the miller had said it would try to help growers, however, the onus remained on growers to entice labourers to cut their cane.

"When the FSC goes out to assist growers to look for cutters, the key word is assist," he said.

"We try our best. You are a farmer and my mother is a farmer. She goes out and gets the cutters herself. So all we are trying to do is assist.

"As you have heard in the 2017-2018 budget and in the Government guarantee that was given, we will be buying a lot of harvesters ourselves.

"When we buy the harvesters, we will be taking care of more than 50 per cent of the farms on flat land.

"What that will drive is the cutters that are cutting on flat land will move to hilly land."

Mr Chandra said this would increase competition among labourers and lower the labour cost for farmers on hilly terrain.








